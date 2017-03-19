Opt-out organ donation law considered

The Government is considering introducing an “opt-out” legislation to further promote organ donation in Hong Kong.

Speaking to reporters today, Secretary for Food & Health Dr Ko Wing-man said a more active approach is required to boost the support for organ donation.

Under an opt-out system, all individuals are considered donors unless they specifically state they are not.

“Despite all the efforts and initiatives that the Government and the medical sector have been doing in terms of promotion of organ donation, the organ donation rate in Hong Kong remains very low.

“Therefore, there is a need for us to consider more serious measures, including the possibility of introducing the so-called ‘opt-out’ legislation to further promote organ donation in Hong Kong.”

He said the Government is conducting a survey to gauge public receptiveness to methods to promote the cause.

“The next step that we probably need to consider is to conduct a formal public consultation on an ‘opt-out’ legislation for organ donation.”

In terms of a timetable for the new measures, Dr Ko said: “I will have to make a decision within this term of Government but the total package of work would have to cross over to the next term of Government.”