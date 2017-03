The Centre for Health Protection is monitoring 21 avian influenza A (H7N9) cases on the Mainland.

The patients are aged 33 to 77.

They come from Guangxi, Hunan, Guangdong, Guizhou, Henan, Jiangxi and Fujian.

Four of them have died.

The centre reminded travellers to the Mainland and other avian influenza-affected areas not to visit live poultry markets and farms, and to avoid contact with poultry and their droppings.