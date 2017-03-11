36 outstanding youths awarded

Youth leaders: Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah (centre, front row) pose with the 36 young people who receive an award in the Outstanding Youth Commendation Scheme.

Thirty-six young people were commended for their achievements in personal development and social services in an award presentation ceremony today.

Organised by the Home Affairs Bureau and the Commission on Youth, the Outstanding Youth Commendation Scheme aims to encourage young people to set personal development goals and actively take part in community service.

The 36 awardees were nominated by 18 districts and selected after two rounds of interviews.

Moreover, 18 youth programmes were recognized for their creativity and impact on young people.

The Outstanding Youth Activity Commendation Scheme aims to highlight innovative and popular community youth programmes, and encourage more organisations to promote youth development in society.

Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah urged the outstanding youth award recipients to inspire more young people to pursue their goals and build a better future for Hong Kong.

Click here for the awardee list.