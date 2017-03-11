Press here to Skip to the main content
Bone marrow donors commended

March 11, 2017

Secretary for Food & Health Dr Ko Wing-man today officiated at the Bone Marrow Donor Award Ceremony organised by the Hong Kong Red Cross Blood Transfusion Service.

 

A total of 54 bone marrow donors were recognized for their selfless contributions this year.

 

Dr Ko urged more people to donate blood and register for bone marrow and organ donation so that more patients can get timely assistance.

 

As of the end of 2016, more than 110,000 people in Hong Kong have registered for voluntary bone marrow donation, and more than 500 of them have made a bone marrow donation.

 

Click here for more information.



