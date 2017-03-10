Rural by-election gazetted

The nomination period for the Rural By-election was gazetted today.

Three Rural Representative vacancies will be open for nominations from March 21 to April 3.

The by-election will cover three Resident Representatives for three Existing Villages - Tseung Kwan O, Luen Yick Fishermen Village and Tin Liu.

Nomination forms are available at the Home Affairs Enquiry Centres in the New Territories and the Home Affairs Department, or click here to download.

The forms must be submitted in person to the Returning Officer of the respective village by 5pm on April 3.

If there is more than one validly nominated candidate for the same village, a poll will be held for that village on April 30. Eligible voters will receive a polling notice which specifies the date, time and place of the poll.

Call 2152 1521 for enquiries.