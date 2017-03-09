New cultivation method introduced

The Controlled Environment Hydroponic Research & Development Centre has introduced a new cultivation method for four vegetables, allowing for a shorter harvest period and their production throughout the year.

The four vegetables are ice plant and the seedlings of broccoli, watercress and Japanese mustard spinach.

The ice plant and broccoli seedling come from Taiwan while the watercress seedling is imported from the US.

The Centre is a joint venture set up by the Agriculture, Fisheries & Conservation Department and the Vegetable Marketing Organisation.

The organisation's Production Consultant Chan Siu-lun said the four vegetables’ good taste and high nutritional value make them ideal ingredients for salads and side dishes.

He added it takes only 22 to 45 days to grow the vegetables.

“By using controlled environment hydroponic technology, they can be produced throughout the year.”

The centre has introduced the new cultivation method to operators of hydroponic farms in the city and technical support will be provided to them.

The vegetables can also be purchased through the organisation’s Local Veggie Fresh mobile app.