Flower show to open tomorrow

Hong Kong Flower Show 2017 will open in Victoria Park tomorrow.

The theme of this year's show is "Blossoms of Love" and rose is the theme flower.

More than 350,000 flowers, including 40,000 roses, will be on display.

Over 240 organisations from 17 countries will display exotic flowers, landscapes and floral art.

The show will include a floral display of a birthday cake to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

Educational and recreational fringe activities, including music performances, floral art demonstrations, guided visits and fun games, will also be held.

It will run until March 19.

Tickets are available at the Leisure & Cultural Services Department's District Leisure Services Offices or at the show's entrance. Octopus cards are welcome.

