Ombudsman recommendations noted

The Labour & Welfare Bureau and the Transport Department said today they will enhance rehabilitation services for the physically impaired in response to a report by the Ombudsman.

The report on Government Regulation of Special Transport Services to Persons with Mobility Difficulties called for better bus services for them.

The bureau said funding has been given to the Hong Kong Society for Rehabilitation to procure 61 Rehabuses over the past 10 years, boosting the fleet size to 156.

It added more funding will be allocated in 2017-18 to buy eight more Rehabuses, increasing the fleet size to 164.

The bureau added it will examine the Ombudsman’s recommendation to conduct a comprehensive assessment of the demand for special transport services.

In response to the report’s criticism against the department that it was not proactive in enhancing Rehabus services, the department said there has been a marked increase in the number of Rehabus users with its assistance.

However, the department said there is room for improvement for Rehabus services, and it will study the Ombudsman's recommendations and make improvement suggestions.