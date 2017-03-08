Press here to Skip to the main content
CE celebrates Women's Day

March 08, 2017

Chief Executive CY Leung called for women empowerment today at the Women's Commission cocktail reception to celebrate International Women's Day.

 

Speaking at the reception, Mr Leung said the Government has worked closely with the commission and various women's groups to strengthen women's rights, and boost the support given to working women. 

 

"We have increased the number of places for child care services, and promoted family-friendly employment practices."

 

The commission was established in 2001 to make recommendations to the Government on women welfare policies.



