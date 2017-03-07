Medical Council proposal discussed

The tripartite platform set up by the Government to discuss the way forward for the Medical Council's reform held its fourth meeting today to discuss the council composition.

The meeting deliberated the proposal to increase the council’s lay members from four to eight, with three of the four additional lay members to be elected by patient organisations, and the remaining nominated by the Consumer Council. Appointment of the lay members by the Chief Executive is not required.

Under the proposal, the council will be empowered to recognise patient organisations, and conduct their elections as prescribed in the subsidiary legislation.

Currently, the council consists of 24 doctors and four lay members.

There are public concerns over insufficient lay members' participation in the council, and calls for boosting their presence to enhance its credibility and accountability.

The Government will consider the tripartite platform's deliberations, and table the Medical Registration (Amendment) Bill at the Legislative Council in the first half of the year.

