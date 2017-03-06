New A&E services for TSW residents

Tin Shui Wai Hospital will start offering accident and emergency services from March 15.

This followed the launch of non-emergency services including specialist out-patient clinics when the hospital opened in January.

The A&E department will be open from 8am to 4pm, and expand to 12 hours at the end of the year.

Chief of Service of the New Territories West Cluster A&E Department Dr Simon Tang said the new service will reduce the workload of Tuen Mun Hospital and Pok Oi Hospital.

In the initial stage, Tin Shui Wai Hospital’s A&E department will receive 150 to 200 patients every day.

Facilities include 14 consultation rooms and three resuscitation rooms, with 12 doctors and more than 40 nurses on duty.

The department will gradually expand to a 24-hour operation when there is sufficient manpower.

In the meantime, patients who need to stay overnight will be sent to Tuen Mun or Pok Oi Hospital.