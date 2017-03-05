HK hits peak flu season

Secretary for Food & Health Dr Ko Wing-man has urged vulnerable groups to get influenza vaccinations, as Hong Kong reaches its peak flu season.

He told the media today Hong Kong has been seeing an increase in influenza-like illnesses in recent weeks, and more outbreaks in schools, elderly homes and other institutions.

"Therefore, I have to appeal to the public again, especially those in high-risk groups who have not yet received flu vaccination, to take the vaccination as soon as possible. After vaccination, it takes roughly two or three weeks for one to develop resistance to influenza.

"Last year, we saw a relative increase in the percentage of H1 cases which affected children more. Correspondingly, we saw more serious complications in children last year. This year, the major circulating strain is still H3, but we still have to observe closely how the actual situation develops."