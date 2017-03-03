Mainland H7N9 cases reported

The Centre for Health Protection has learned of 21 new avian influenza A (H7N9) cases on the Mainland.

Six cases were from Guangdong, and the others were from Anhui, Jiangsu, Guangxi, Jiangxi, Hubei, Hunan, Shanghai and Zhejiang.

The patients include 17 men and four women, aged 10 to 77.

Eighteen of them had been exposed to poultry.

Three of the patients have died.

The Guangdong Provincial Centre for Disease Control & Prevention inspected markets in Guangdong in February and collected environmental samples from them.

Of the 855 samples collected from 89 markets, 83 samples from 27 markets tested positive for H7 virus.

The centre reminds travellers to the Mainland or other affected areas not to visit live poultry markets and farms, and to avoid contact with poultry, birds and their droppings.