Flower show set to open

Radiant roses: Rose is the theme flower in this year’s Hong Kong Flower Show.

Hong Kong Flower Show will open in Victoria Park from March 10 to 19.

The show is one of the events celebrating the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

The theme of this year’s show is "Blossoms of Love" and rose is the theme flower.

The show will display potted plants, floral arrangements and landscape art from local, Mainland and overseas organisations.

Stalls will sell flowers, horticultural products and fast food.

Educational and recreational fringe activities, including fun games and guided visits, will be held.

Tickets are available at Leisure & Cultural Services Department's District Leisure Services Offices or at the show's entrance.

