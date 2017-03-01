Tenants to get works redress

The installation of air-conditioning systems in a public wet market takes about 12 months, and support measures like rent waivers will be provided to tenants if business is suspended.

Secretary for Food & Health Dr Ko Wing-man made the statement today in response to legislators' queries about the progress of air-conditioning installation works at three wet markets.

Dr Ko said the Food & Environmental Hygiene Department has an established mechanism to arrange such works.

After the Market Management Consultative Committee reaches a consensus on the installation, a survey will be conducted to gauge tenants' views on the issue.

A technical feasibility study will be conducted after tenants' support is secured. The feasibility study will consider the project's cost-effectiveness and effect on market operation.

Based on the study results, the Government will decide whether to apply for funding to implement the project.

Since the department's establishment in 2000, air-conditioning works have been completed at four wet markets.

The Food & Environmental Hygiene Department and the Architectural Services Department will continue exploring measures to shorten the project time, Dr Ko added.