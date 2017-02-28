HIV cases drop in 2016

Infection situation: Centre for Health Protection Consultant Dr Kenny Chan briefs reporters on Hong Kong's HIV/AIDS situation in 2016.

Infection situation: Centre for Health Protection Consultant Dr Kenny Chan briefs reporters on Hong Kong's HIV/AIDS situation in 2016.

A total of 692 HIV cases were reported to the Centre for Health Protection last year, 33 less than in 2015.

It brings the cumulative total of reported HIV infections to 8,410 since 1984.

Briefing reporters on Hong Kong's HIV/AIDS situation today, Centre for Health Protection Consultant Dr Kenny Chan said sexual transmission remains the major mode of HIV transmission.

He stressed the importance of proper condom use in reducing the risk of contracting the virus.

Of the newly reported cases, 424 involved homosexual or bisexual contact, 145 heterosexual contact, and six drug injection, while the remaining 117 cases cannot be determined.

Twenty-five new AIDS cases were reported in the fourth quarter of 2016, bringing the total confirmed cases to 1,766 since 1985.

Dr Chan urged people with a history of unsafe sex to call 2780 2211 for a free, anonymous and confidential HIV test.

On the vaccination programme to prevent the spread of hepatitis A among men who have sex with HIV-positive men, Dr Chan said 510 doses of vaccine have been administered so far.