Gov’t committed to elderly care

The 2017-18 Budget’s proposal to reserve $30 billion for elderly and rehabilitation services demonstrates the Government’s strong commitment to enhancing these services.

Secretary for Labour & Welfare Stephen Sui made the statement to the media today, saying the allocation will boost elderly and rehabilitation services.

"It also shows that enhancement of our elderly and rehabilitation services will and needs to be our policy priority in the coming future."

He said the Government will consider the recommendations of two programmes in formulating the concrete measures to use the money.

"The Elderly Commission is formulating an Elderly Services Programme Plan in which they have proposed a number of recommendations.

"After that we will also start to update our Rehabilitation Programme Plan in which a number of recommendations will also be made in the process.

"We will take into account the recommendations of these two services programmes."

He said improving elderly and rehabilitation services is a continuous process, adding the Government has introduced measures to improve the overall service standard of elderly homes and residential care homes for the disabled, in areas such as monitoring, staff training and complaint handling.