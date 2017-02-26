2nd phase colorectal checks to launch

The Department of Health will launch the second phase of the Colorectal Cancer Screening Pilot Programme tomorrow.

The three-year programme will subsidise Hong Kong residents born from 1949 to 1951, about 250,000 eligible participants, to undergo screening tests for the prevention of colorectal cancer.

The first batch of participants born from 1946 to 1948 are still welcome to join the programme.

Since the pilot programme launched in September, about 70% of participants who underwent colonoscopy examination were diagnosed with colorectal adenomas, which might progress into cancer and were removed during examination.

Meanwhile, about 6% of participants were diagnosed with colorectal cancer and referred for further assessment and treatment.



Five hundred and ninety-nine doctors have enrolled, of which 96% do not charge a co-payment.

There are 134 colonoscopy specialists providing examinations. If no polyp needs to be removed, co-payment will not be charged in 77% of cases. If polyp removal is needed, co-payment will not be required in 64% of cases.

Co-payments are capped at $1,000.

Click here for details.