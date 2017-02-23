Elderly centre voucher scheme opens

The Social Welfare Department today invited elderly people to join a scheme that allows them to choose an accredited residential care home that serves their needs.

The Pilot Scheme on Residential Care Service Voucher for the Elderly will issue 3,000 vouchers in five batches until 2019. The first batch of 250 is open for application.

People who have been determined by the department to be moderately impaired, and are on the Central Waiting List of Subsidised Long Term Care Services for the Elderly, are eligible.

The voucher is worth $12,416 per month. The value will be adjusted annually.

The department said each of the three implementation phases introduces a different type of accredited elderly care home.

Successful first-batch applicants will receive the vouchers at the end of March.

The application deadline is March 22.

