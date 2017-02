The overall Comprehensive Social Security Assistance caseload dropped to 236,530 in January, down 0.2% on December, the Social Welfare Department said today.

Unemployment cases fell 1.4% to 14,136 while single parent cases fell 0.6% to 26,819.

Both permanent disability and low-earning cases dropped 0.5% to 17,520 and 5,203.

Ill health cases decreased 0.2% to 24,131.

Old age cases remained steady at 144,376.