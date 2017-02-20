H5N6 rumours dispelled

The Centre for Health Protection has dismissed rumours that human cases of avian influenza A(H5N6) have been identified in Hong Kong.

In a statement issued today, the centre said 16 sporadic human cases, including 11 known deaths, have been reported globally so far since the emergence of H5N6 in 2014, all of which were on the Mainland.

While most patients visited wet markets or had contact with live poultry, there is no evidence of human-to-human transmission among their close contacts, it added.

All novel influenza A infections, including H5N6, are statutorily notifiable diseases in Hong Kong.

Doctors and hospitals are reminded that patients with acute respiratory illness or pneumonia, or at-risk exposure, such as visiting markets with live poultry or being in contact with poultry, in affected areas during the 10-day incubation period, must be managed as suspected cases.

These cases must be immediately reported to the centre for prompt epidemiological and laboratory investigations, disease control and announcement.