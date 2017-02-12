Intangible heritage items broached

The Intangible Cultural Heritage Office has launched a consultation to gauge public views on 10 items recommended for inscription on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Hong Kong.

They are nanyin (southern tunes), the spring and autumn ancestral worship of clans, the Tin Hau Festival, the Pok Fu Lam fire dragon dance, the Taoist tradition of the Zhengyi (Orthodox Unity) school, sek pun (basin feast), the Hong Kong-style milk tea making technique, the paper crafting technique, the sewing techniques of the Hong Kong-style cheongsam and kwan kwa wedding costume, and the bamboo theatre building technique.

A wide range of activities, including performances, workshops and guided tours, were held at Sam Tung Uk Museum today for people to learn more about the recommended items.

The list will provide a basis on which the Government prioritises resources and safeguarding measures for high-cultural value intangible items and those that require urgent preservation.

The consultation will close on May 11.

