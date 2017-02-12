Pregnant women policy to stay

The Government has no intention to relax or abolish the zero-quota policy for "doubly non-permanent resident pregnant women".

It made the statement today in response to a suggestion by a think-tank to allow these pregnant women to give birth in Hong Kong.

The statement said Hong Kong's gynecological, obstetric, pediatric and other medical services cannot cope with tens of thousands of extra babies being born every year.

These children cannot help Hong Kong's manpower shortage and ageing population issues, it added.