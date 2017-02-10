Public rubbish bin number to be reduced

The number of rubbish bins in public areas will be reduced to prepare for the implementation of the municipal solid waste charging scheme, the Environment Bureau announced today.

At the meeting of the Steering Group on the Modification of Recycling & Refuse Collection Facilities in Public Places held on February 9, the Food & Environmental Hygiene Department and the Leisure & Cultural Services Department proposed the ratio of recycling bins to rubbish bins be increased from the current 1:14 to 1:6 before the launch of the scheme in 2019.

The move will decrease the number of rubbish bins by 40 per cent to 24,300, and increase recycling bins by 45 per cent to 4,000.

The two departments will further adjust the number of the bins after studying public response to the move.

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong said the move to reduce the number of rubbish bins aims to stop residents from avoiding the waste levy, adding the increase in the number of recycling points can boost useful waste recovery.