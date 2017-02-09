Bun scrambling applications to open

Applications for the May 3 Cheung Chau Bun Scrambling Competition will be accepted from February 10 to March 8.

The event is one of the highlights of the Cheung Chau Jiao Festival.

The competition, in which competitors scramble for buns on a tower, will be held from 11.30pm to 12.30am at Pak Tai Temple Playground on Cheung Chau.

Physically fit adults are welcome to race.

The maximum number of entrants is 200. If the application number exceeds the quota, places will be allocated by ballot. Applicants who live, work or study on Cheung Chau will have priority.

The China Hong Kong Mountaineering & Climbing Union will provide safety training on April 9. All applicants must attend the sessions before finalists are selected on April 16.

The selection contest will be divided into two rounds for the first time to add more excitement to the competition.

Twenty-four winners in the first round - comprising at least six women - will enter the semi-final competing for the 12 finalist places.

Twelve shortlisted finalists - comprising at least three women - will compete in the same race, but the men’s team and women’s team results will be ranked separately.

Enrolment forms are available online and at the Leisure & Cultural Services Department’s 18 District Leisure Services Offices, at Islands District sports centres, and from supporting organisers.

Completed forms must be sent to the Islands District Leisure Services Office (Room 622 Harbour Building, Central) by March 8, or faxed to 2854 3949.