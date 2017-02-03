Public urged to prevent cancer

The Centre for Health Protection today called on the public to support World Cancer Day on February 4 by helping to prevent and control cancers.

The theme this year is "We can, I can", encouraging everyone to take action on cancer prevention and early detection.

The centre said one-third of cancer cases can be prevented by a healthy lifestyle, adding early detection and treatment at the initial stage is also essential.

In 2014 the five most commonly diagnosed cancers in Hong Kong were colorectal, lung, breast, liver and prostate cancers.

Cancer is the leading cause of death locally, accounting for 14,316 registered deaths in 2015.

The public can visit the Healthy League Facebook page to help cancer prevention.