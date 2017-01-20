Press here to Skip to the main content
Stable food supply ensured

January 20, 2017

Secretary for Food & Health Dr Ko Wing-man today met with a Mainland delegation to discuss food safety and supply during the Lunar New Year. 

 

The Mainland delegation was led by Assistant Minister of Commerce Zhang Ji.

 

Dr Ko said Mainland authorities attach great importance to the quality, safety and stability of food supply to Hong Kong.  

 

As the Lunar New Year approaches, the Ministry of Commerce has adopted a series of measures including a 24-hour communication mechanism, to ensure stable and safe food supply during the festive season. 

 



