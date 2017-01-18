More funds to boost district projects

The Government will provide an additional $100 million from the next financial year to enable District Councils to further implement or sponsor community involvement projects.

Delivering his 2017 Policy Address today, Chief Executive CY Leung said the extra funding to the Community Involvement Programme will bring its annual funding to $461 million.

The Government will also launch the third phase of a scheme to enhance support for owners of old buildings.

On municipal services, the Government will build sizable public markets in New Development Areas while improving the hardware and management of existing markets.

It has initially identified suitable sites in Tung Chung and Hung Shui Kiu, and will continue to identify suitable sites in other new development areas.

It will install air-conditioning in 10 public markets which have obtained overwhelming support from tenants.

An additional $119 million annually will be allocated to enhance environmental hygiene and strengthen enforcement and prosecution work.

On governance, the Government will follow up on the recommendations in a consultation report to enhance the voter registration system. It is also drawing up proposals on electoral legislation amendments.