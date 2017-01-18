More care, support set for the elderly

The Government will support the elderly who are discharged from public hospitals or who have mild or moderate impairment.

Delivering his 2017 Policy Address today, Chief Executive CY Leung said the Government will invite the Community Care Fund to consider implementing two pilot schemes to support these elderly groups.

The Government will also provide an additional 2,000 vouchers under the Pilot Scheme on Community Care Service Voucher for the Elderly to support ageing in place for seniors with moderate or severe impairment.

Three-thousand vouchers under the Pilot Scheme on Residential Care Service Voucher for the Elderly will be issued from 2017 to 2019.

The Government will extend the Pilot Residential Care Services Scheme in Guangdong for three years, and introduce the Fujian Scheme.

On support for the disadvantaged, the Government will inject $100 million for the Enhancing Employment of People with Disabilities through Small Enterprises Project to directly create more employment opportunities for the disabled.

To support children with special needs and their parents, the Government will waive the service fees of special child care centres and provide a non-means-tested training subsidy for children on the waiting list of those centres.

Meanwhile, the Government will inject $300 million into the Community Investment & Inclusion Fund to build mutual help networks in the community through cross-sector collaboration.