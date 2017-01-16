Welfare subsidies to rise

Allowances under the Comprehensive Social Security Assistance and Social Security Allowance schemes will be increased from February 1, the Social Welfare Department announced today.

Based on the established adjustment mechanism, the CSSA's standard payment rates, and the rates of old age allowance, old age living allowance and disability allowance under the SSA scheme will increase 2.8%.

The Legislative Council's Finance Committee has approved the adjustments, which will benefit 1.18 million recipients and cost $1.031 billion a year.

The maximum rent allowance under the CSSA scheme will also be increased 4.3%, in line with movement of the Consumer Price Index rent index for private housing.