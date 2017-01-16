Rehab complex construction starts

First stone laid: Permanent Secretary for Labour & Welfare Annie Tam (third right) and Director of Social Welfare Carol Yip (second right) start construction of the Integrated Rehabilitation Services Complex in Kwun Tong.

The Social Welfare Department started construction of its Integrated Rehabilitation Services Complex in Kwun Tong today.

Permanent Secretary for Labour & Welfare Annie Tam and Director of Social Welfare Carol Yip officiated at the launch ceremony.

The site was formerly occupied by Kai Nang Sheltered Workshop & Hostel.

The complex is an initiative laid down in the 2013 Policy Address to provide more subvented rehabilitation places to meet rising demand.

The Lotteries Fund set aside $500 million for the complex's construction.

The 10-storey building will provide 300 residential care places for the disabled, as well as 210 day training and vocational rehabilitation places.

Three existing community rehabilitation centres will be housed in the complex.

Construction is scheduled to finish by the end of next year and service will start in 2019.

Another big-scale rehabilitation project is the redevelopment of the Tuen Mun Siu Lam Hospital site.

The project will provide 1,150 residential care places and 550 day training places.

Construction will start this year for completion by 2019.

The department also plans to convert three vacant schools in Tuen Mun, Tai Po and Sai Kung into Integrated Welfare Services complexes.

Together with the Kwun Tong and Tuen Mun Siu Lam Hospital projects, as well as other planned initiatives, an additional 6,000 rehabilitation places will be offered in the coming five years.