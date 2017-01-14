Press here to Skip to the main content
New function added to TouchMed

January 14, 2017

The Hospital Authority launched a new barcode scanning function today in its mobile app "TouchMed" to provide instant information on drugs.

 

Patients may use the newly-added function “My Medication” in the app to scan the barcode on the right of a drug label issued by a public hospital or clinic pharmacy.

 

Information including the name, main indications and possible side effects of the drug will be displayed instantly.

 

Another new function “General Medication Tips” provides general precautionary information on the use of drugs.

 

The authority will initially provide information on drugs used in diabetes and cardiovascular diseases, and will cover other oral drugs and inhalers under the authority’s Drug Formulary in phases within this year.

 

Click here for details.



