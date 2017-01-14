Press here to Skip to the main content
Women's Commission members named

January 14, 2017

Five new members have been appointed to the Women's Commission for a two-year term from tomorrow.

 

The new members are Chan Yuen-han, Susanna Chiu, Emily Ho, Dr Kevin Lau and Elaine Lo.

 

Eight members have been reappointed - Prof Cecilia Chan, Aruna Gurung, Juan Leung, Yolanda Ng, Philip Tsai, Wong Siu-wah, Yvonne Yeung and Rabi Yim.

 

Secretary for Labour & Welfare Matthew Cheung welcomed the appointments and thanked outgoing members Maggie Koong, Trisha Leahy, Sandy Wong, Catherine Wong and Robert Wong for their contributions.



