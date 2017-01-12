Lau Kong-wah greets Jao Tsung-i

Spring greeting: Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah extends his early Lunar New Year greetings to Prof Jao Tsung-i.

Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah visited the Hong Kong University Jao Tsung-I Petite Ecole today to extend his early Lunar New Year greetings to Prof Jao Tsung-i, the great master of Chinese studies.

Prof Jao expressed his support for the construction of the Hong Kong Palace Museum in the West Kowloon Cultural District, saying it will promote the development of Chinese culture.

Mr Lau thanked Prof Jao for his support for the Government in organising exhibitions and academic activities on his work and sharing his achievements and experiences with the public over the years.

The Leisure & Cultural Services Department and Hong Kong University will hold the "Splendour of Dunhuang: Jao Tsung-i's Selected Academic & Art Works Inspired by Dunhuang Culture" exhibition at the Heritage Museum from May to September.

It will feature Prof Jao's publications, letters, manuscripts, paintings and calligraphy which are related to Dunhuang arts and culture.