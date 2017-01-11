Anti-flu precautions urged

Acting Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan has called on the public to maintain good personal hygiene and avoid contact with live poultry due to the continuing risk of avian influenza A infection.



Speaking to reporters today, Prof Chan said people should also avoid going to wet markets with live poultry when travelling abroad.

"The risk of avian influenza A(H7N9) is still ongoing. Therefore, we want to appeal to the public to maintain personal hygiene. The most important thing is that they should not touch live poultry. When they go aboard, they should avoid going to wet markets with live poultry."

She said the condition of the 10-year-old patient in the latest imported human case of avian influenza A is stable.

The Centre for Health Protection and the Hospital Authority are investigating the case and tracing his contacts.