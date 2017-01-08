5k join Vitality Run

Sprightly sprint: Over 5,000 runners join the 6th Hong Kong Games’ Vitality Run.

Over 5,000 runners joined the 6th Hong Kong Games’ Vitality Run along the Shing Mun River in Sha Tin today.

The event aimed to encourage people to exercise more and participate in the 6th Hong Kong Games.

The run had a 3km and a 10km route.

Many participants wore creative costumes to compete for the Most Creative Costume and Overall Best Team Costume prizes.

Activities including game booths, a family area, a photo corner and stage shows were held at Sha Tin Sports Ground and Yuen Wo Playground.

The 6th Hong Kong Games is one of the highlight activities for the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

Held from April 23 to May 28, it is a biennial major multi-sport event with the 18 district councils as participating units.

It covers eight sports - athletics, badminton, basketball, futsal, swimming, table tennis, tennis and volleyball.

