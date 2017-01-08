Press here to Skip to the main content
Organ donation urged

January 08, 2017

Secretary for Food & Health Dr Ko Wing-man made an appeal for organ donation today.

 

Dr Ko made the plea after attending a public function, saying there are at least three patients in Queen Mary Hospital waiting for heart transplants.

 

“They are now, supported by intracardiac pumps, waiting for heart donation so that they can receive transplantation. They cannot wait for a very long time because the longer you put them on an artificial pump, the higher the chance of developing serious complications,” he said.

 

Since an organ donation promotion campaign was launched last year, the number of Central Organ Donation Register registrations has seen an increase of over 40,000. 

 

However, Dr Ko said more efforts are still needed to boost public awareness of organ donation.

 



