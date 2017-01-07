Mental health campaign held

Wellness campaign: Secretary for Labour & Welfare Matthew Cheung presents certificates of appreciation to the ambassadors of 2016 Mental Health Month.

Secretary for Labour & Welfare Matthew Cheung attended the recognition ceremony for 2016 Mental Health Month today.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Cheung said the Government attaches great importance to Hong Kong people’s mental health.

Mr Cheung added mental health service has been expanded since the Government restructured community mental health support services in October 2010.

The Social Welfare Department’s district-based one-stop service is now offered in all of the 24 Integrated Community Centres for Mental Wellness in Hong Kong.

Over 57,000 mental patients have benefitted from the service.

He stressed that various community sectors have to work with the Government for effective promotion of mental health at different community levels.

The theme of the 2016 Mental Health Month is family mental health.

It is co-organised by the Labour & Welfare Bureau, various government departments, public organisations and non-governmental organisations.

Over 800 people participated in the ceremony to boost public awareness of family mental health.