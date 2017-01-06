CS hails social capital builders

Chief Secretary Carrie Lam has commended individuals, enterprises and organisations for their outstanding contributions to the development of social capital.

The biennial Social Capital Builder Award presentation ceremony was organised by the Community Investment & Inclusion Fund to encourage cross-sectoral collaboration to address community needs.

Officiating at the ceremony today, Mrs Lam said the concept of social capital has gradually penetrated into the community and gained the support and recognition of different sectors.

Apart from helping participants, the fund’s projects can turn them from being helped to helping others, sustaining a culture of mutual aid.

Enhancing trust among residents and their sense of belonging to the community also enables them to rise to long-term challenges.

Mrs Lam said she hopes different quarters continue to promote the spirit of mutual help and trust, and develop different collaborative models to suit the community’s needs to make Hong Kong a more caring society.

Five enterprises and organisations and two people were presented with the Outstanding Social Capital Partnership Award, while three fund projects received the Outstanding Project Award.

More than 300 enterprises and organisations received the Social Capital Builder Logo Award, doubling the number in 2014.

The scope of the award was extended for the first time to cover enterprises and organisations striving to build social capital outside of the fund’s projects.

Other guests included Secretary for Labour & Welfare Matthew Cheung, Permanent Secretary for Labour & Welfare Annie Tam, Community Investment & Inclusion Fund Committee Chairman Dr Lam Ching-choi and Vice-Chairman Prof Joe Leung.

Since the fund was launched in 2002, a total of $432 million has been disbursed for 323 projects across Hong Kong, building over 2,000 mutual help networks with more than 650,000 participants.