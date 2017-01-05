Human H7N9 case probed

The Centre for Health Protection is investigating a confirmed human case of avian influenza A(H7N9) involving a 62-year-old man who travelled to the Mainland.

The chronically ill patient went to Zengcheng, Guangzhou, on December 15.

He fell ill on January 1 and was admitted to a Dongguan hospital the following day.

He discharged himself on January 3 and returned to Hong Kong via Lo Wu the same day.

He went to Yan Chai Hospital yesterday for treatment and was admitted.

He tested positive for H7N9 and is in critical condition.

He said he has not been exposed to poultry or wet markets recently.

The source of infection is being investigated.

His close contacts are asymptomatic and are under medical surveillance.

The centre urged the public to maintain strict personal, food and environmental hygiene both locally and during travel.