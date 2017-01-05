Recreation fund applications open

The Sir David Trench Fund Committee invited applications today for recreation project funding to encourage the purposeful use of leisure by young people.

The fund is to be used for the provision of facilities and the purchase of equipment for projects to further the objectives of the Main Fund of the Sir David Trench Fund for Recreation.

Grants are available for capital works to provide new recreational facilities, for non-capital works to purchase sports and recreational equipment, and for special projects such as building or improving sports facilities to promote sports development.

The deadline is March 31, and for the second batch of special projects it is July 31.

The amount of each grant ranges from $2,000 to $4 million.

