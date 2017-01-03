Flower show contest opens

Primary and secondary students are invited to enrol in the Hong Kong Flower Show 2017 student drawing competition by next Wednesday.

Hong Kong Flower Show 2017 will be held from March 10 to 19 at Victoria Park.

Held on the first day of the show, the competition theme is "Blossoms of Love".

The four categories are Primary One to Three, Primary Four to Six, Form One to Three, and Form Four to Six.

Students can draw about floral exhibits or garden displays on the spot.

Students have to enrol through their schools.

Deadline is January 11.

