Arts council members named

January 03, 2017

The Government today announced the appointment of Wilfred Wong as the chairman of the Arts Development Council.

 

Maurice Lee was appointed vice-chairman of the council. 

 

Appointed members include Henry Chan, Chan Kam-shing, Chan Kin-bun, Chan Wai-yee, Caroline Cheng, Winnie Chiu, Chow Pok-yin, Ribble Chung, Andy Hei, Lam Lit-kwan, Lee Chun-leung, Leung Sung-yum, Lo Wai-luk, Mui Cheuk-yin, Johnny Ng, Ng Sui-wan, Ellen Pau, Pong Kin-yee, Se-to Yok, Tang Yuen-ha, Patrick Tong and Paul Yeung.

 

The three-year council term started on January 1.

 

The appointments will be gazetted on January 6.



