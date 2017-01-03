Arts council members named

The Government today announced the appointment of Wilfred Wong as the chairman of the Arts Development Council.

Maurice Lee was appointed vice-chairman of the council.

Appointed members include Henry Chan, Chan Kam-shing, Chan Kin-bun, Chan Wai-yee, Caroline Cheng, Winnie Chiu, Chow Pok-yin, Ribble Chung, Andy Hei, Lam Lit-kwan, Lee Chun-leung, Leung Sung-yum, Lo Wai-luk, Mui Cheuk-yin, Johnny Ng, Ng Sui-wan, Ellen Pau, Pong Kin-yee, Se-to Yok, Tang Yuen-ha, Patrick Tong and Paul Yeung.

The three-year council term started on January 1.

The appointments will be gazetted on January 6.