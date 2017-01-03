Palace Museum show to air

A new TV programme on the Palace Museum will premiere this Saturday, the Leisure & Cultural Services Department announced today.

Co-produced by the department and Television Broadcasts Limited, In Touch with Palace Museum features the museum’s unique architecture, imperial rituals, gardens and relics.

It will also feature recently renovated sites that have never been opened for shooting before.

The show highlights the essence of traditional Chinese culture.

It also shows the significant roles played by Hong Kong and the museum in historical relics’ conservation.

Officiating at the show's launch today, Deputy Director of Leisure & Cultural Services Louis Ng said the department and the museum signed a letter of intent on co-operation in 2012 to open up more cultural collaboration opportunities.

Last November, the department and the museum launched the In Touch with Palace Museum campaign.

The nine-month campaign features exhibitions and seminars for the public to learn about the culture, art, history and architecture of the museum.

The TV programme is the highlight of the campaign.

The four-episode show will be broadcast from January 7 on TVB Jade at 7.30pm on Saturdays.