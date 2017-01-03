Press here to Skip to the main content
Font Size
Default Font Size Larger Font Size Largest Font Size RSS Subscription Change Colours Sitemap Mobile/Accessible Version 繁體 简体
Subscribe to e-newsletter
Search
Weather Traffic Conditions

Tin Shui Wai Hospital to start operation

January 03, 2017
In service

In service:  Tin Shui Wai Hospital will start patient services in phases from next Monday.

Tin Shui Wai Hospital will start patient services in phases from next Monday, the Hospital Authority announced today.

 

In the initial stage, non-emergency services including specialist out-patient clinics, renal dialysis, allied health, diagnostic radiology, pharmacy and community nursing will be provided from 9am to 5pm from Monday to Friday. 

 

It will provide accident and emergency services from 8am to 4pm daily from March 15.

 

The authority said New Territories West Cluster will assess such factors as patient safety, operation, service demand and human resources of the new hospital to decide the commencement schedule of other services.



Top
Support organ donation Register Online!