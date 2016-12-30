FarmFest 2017 opens

Bountiful bargains: The FarmFest features over 370 stalls selling local agricultural and fishery products.

Bountiful bargains: The FarmFest features over 370 stalls selling local agricultural and fishery products.

FarmFest 2017 opened in Fa Hui Park, Mong Kok, today.

The largest outdoor farmers' market in Hong Kong, it features over 370 stalls selling local agricultural and fishery products.

An exhibition zone shows how the Agriculture, Fisheries & Conservation Department supports the local farming industry.

On show are machines including multifunctional rotavators and automatic seedling systems.

Visitors are shown how to select crops, set up a greenhouse, do post-harvest management and install hi-tech aquaculture systems for fish farming.

Visitors can also learn how to measure the sweetness of corn using testing equipment.

FarmFest 2017 is being held until January 2.

Admission is free.