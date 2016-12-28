Fun days to be held

Frisbee Fun: "Frisbee Day" was held in Jordan Valley Park on December 11, attracting over 200 people.

The Leisure & Cultural Services Department will hold two fun day programmes from January to February to raise the public’s interest in plants and exercise.

The department announced today, the fun day programmes, "Orienteering@Park" and "Fitness@Park", will be held on selected weekends in 12 parks across Hong Kong from January 1 to February 26.

The events are the second part of the "Storm the Park" campaign.

"Orienteering@Park" will be staged in Sham Shui Po, Northern District, Kowloon City, Yau Tsim Mong, Tsuen Wan and Sai Kung.

With the help of the Orienteering Association of Hong Kong, participants can learn more about plants through orienteering games and competitions.

For "Fitness@Park", instructors from the Physical Fitness Association of Hong Kong, China will provide physical training sessions in Eastern District, Kwai Tsing, Sha Tin, Wong Tai Sin, Central & Western and Yuen Long.

Admission is free.

For "Orienteering@Park", participants have to visit in person District Leisure Services Office or any recreation and sports venues with Leisure Link Services to enrol.

Advance registration is not required for "Fitness@Park".

The first "Storm the Park" event, "Frisbee Day", was held in Jordan Valley Park in Kwun Tong on December 11, attracting over 200 people.

