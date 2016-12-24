Larger cigarette warnings supported

Enlarging warning signs on cigarette packages is effective in tobacco control and the proposal is largely supported.

Acting Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan told reporters today the issue has been discussed since May 2015 and there were deputations in the Legislative Council in July 2015 in which over 100 organisations attended.

Most of them supported the initiative.

She said the World Health Organisation has suggested the larger the size of the pictorial warning on cigarette packets, the more effective it is to decrease the number of people smoking.

She said the policy on cigarette package warning has not changed since 2007, so it is time for an update.

The proposal to increase the warning size to 85% is also a reasonable act, she added.