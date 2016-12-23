Press here to Skip to the main content
Meerkats join HK zoo

December 23, 2016
Kool kats

Kool kats:  The Zoological & Botanical Gardens' new meerkats are ready to greet visitors.

Two meerkats have joined the Zoological & Botanical Gardens' array of fauna and flora.

 

The females, aged four and five, have been housed in the newly decorated Meerkat's Home.

 

Usually living in dry and open plains, meerkats feed primarily on insects.

 

They have long forefeet and strong claws that enable them to dig burrows.

 

When some members hunt for food, the others will stand up on their hind legs to watch for predators. If a threat is detected, these sentries bark to alert the group to run for cover.

 

Managed by the Leisure & Cultural Services Department, the gardens are home to 220 birds, 70 mammals and 20 reptiles.

 

For enquiries call 2530 0154.



