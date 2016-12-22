Press here to Skip to the main content
Font Size
Default Font Size Larger Font Size Largest Font Size RSS Subscription Change Colours Sitemap Mobile/Accessible Version 繁體 简体
Subscribe to e-newsletter
Search
Weather Traffic Conditions
Search
Weather Traffic Conditions

Hospital deaths investigated

December 22, 2016

Secretary for Food & Health Dr Ko Wing-man says he is highly concerned about the deaths of two women who gave birth at Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

 

Dr Ko told reporters today he will study the Hospital Authority's investigation reports to ensure it improves its services to prevent similar cases.

 

The authority has completed an investigation into one of the cases and identified some causes. It has promised to improve staff training in these areas.

 

For the other case, an independent investigation committee has been formed and it will take about six weeks to complete its investigation, Dr Ko added.



Top
Electronic Health Record Sharing System