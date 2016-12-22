Hospital deaths investigated

Secretary for Food & Health Dr Ko Wing-man says he is highly concerned about the deaths of two women who gave birth at Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Dr Ko told reporters today he will study the Hospital Authority's investigation reports to ensure it improves its services to prevent similar cases.

The authority has completed an investigation into one of the cases and identified some causes. It has promised to improve staff training in these areas.

For the other case, an independent investigation committee has been formed and it will take about six weeks to complete its investigation, Dr Ko added.